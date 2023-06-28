Slight chance of showers to move in while heat and humidity continue Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat and humidity were turned up on Wednesday with highs reaching to around 90 degrees.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and lows will be close to average as we bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s, but it will come with more clouds and a slight chance of seeing sprinkles or very light isolated rain showers.

We’ll then see the return of a chance of a few thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday with highs on Friday a touch cooler in the mid 80s.

It’s looking like a split weekend with still a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Then Sunday is looking like the drier of the two days with a lot of sunshine returning and highs staying warm in the upper 80s.

Will we have any more chances of rain as the 4th of July approaches next week?

