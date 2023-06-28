US Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska announces re-election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Two-term U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, of Nebraska, will seek a third term in office.

In her announcement made Wednesday, Jun 28, the Republican said she has fought for Nebraska over the last 12 years in Washington.

Fischer touted her efforts in securing funding to upgrade the runway at Offutt Air Force Base, helping rebuild after historic flooding, passing legislation to build new facilities for Nebraska veterans and modernizing levees that provide clean drinking water for two-thirds of Nebraskans.

Fischer’s current term is up in 2024.

The senator’s full announcement can be read below:

“Good morning and a big thank you to so many dear friends for being here today as we start this campaign. Governor Heineman and Governor Orr, thank you so much for your leadership, your friendship, and your support today.

I’d also like to thank my husband Bruce who is here. That tall, handsome rancher I fell in love with so many years ago remains by my side after 52 years of marriage, and I am thankful for him. His straight talk from the Sandhills goes a long way in Washington – even if it drives me a little nuts sometimes.

Friends, I am so honored and humbled by the widespread support I have received all across the state.

Nebraskans know me. I’m no stranger to them. I’ve spent many years traveling our state, county by county, community by community.

I got my start making those long, beautiful drives visiting constituents during my time in the Legislature.

I can tell you every Casey’s between here and Alliance– and where to find the best Mexican (it’s Rosita’s, in Scottsbluff).

But more importantly, I know our people. I know who we are and what we stand for.

Like so many Nebraskans, I started my time in public service by getting involved with a school board. I wanted to make sure our students were receiving the education they needed to be successful in the 21st century.

And together, we made a difference for our kids.

Then I was encouraged to get involved in education and finance policy at the statewide level. Most of the time, I was the only woman in the room. I learned never to serve the coffee.

There’s a reason they called me sharp as barbed wire and tough as a cedar fence post. (Smile).

And then through a network of long-standing relationships in education, finance, and agriculture built on trust and accomplishments, I was elected to serve two terms in the Legislature. And together we made a difference for our communities.

We secured needed tax relief, passed my important bills to manage our water resources, and passed my landmark Build Nebraska Act to build and modernize roads and bridges across Nebraska.

Roads are the lifeblood of this state, and they are hardwired into my own DNA. I learned my love of roads from my dad.

I grew up visiting bridge abutments on Sunday afternoons with my brothers, where my dad took measurements and assessed construction as for his work with the Department of Roads.

His understanding that infrastructure was a core duty of government has been a legacy to me.

And my mother’s longtime service as a Lincoln public school teacher has inspired me to work every day toward always building a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.

I’m sure many of you remember my mom making phone calls during my first race for Senate in 2012. She was my best volunteer – and most persuasive – and a little feisty at times.

And many of you also remember what it felt like in 2012.

The talking heads in Washington counted me out.

But with hard work, determination, and a campaign built on our shared values, Nebraskans counted this rancher in with a commanding win in the primary, and an overwhelming victory in November.

Each and every day since I took the oath as your U.S. Senator, I have fought for Nebraska.

I am proud of my record. There’s no question I’m a conservative. Just take a look at my votes. Glenn Beck recently said I outflank Josh Hawley in that regard.

But I also get the job done for Nebraska and take care of our people.

I led our delegation in securing needed funding to upgrade the runway at Offutt.

I partnered with our governor and our federal team to help Nebraska rebuild after historic flooding.

I worked across the aisle with Brad Ashford to pass the CHIP IN for Vets Act because we needed new facilities so our veterans would not be waiting around for high quality healthcare. I led here in Lincoln to build the VA clinic.

We passed legislation to modernize the levees that provide clean drinking water for two-thirds of Nebraskans – including those in Lincoln and Omaha.

At the same time, we fought the EPA tooth and nail when bureaucrats in Washington, who know nothing about our way of life, tried to regulate farm dust as pollution.

We also stood up for working families. I voted against tax increases on the middle class and have opposed Joe Biden’s bad economic ideas that drive up costs for families.

Congress – on a bipartisan basis – recently passed my resolution overturning a Biden regulation driving up middle class consumer costs. Unfortunately, the President vetoed it – even more reason we need to vote for a change at the White House in 2024. I’ve also led the fight against Biden’s student loan bailout – a terrible idea that unfairly places personal debt on the backs of hardworking taxpayers.

Nebaraskans know there is no more fundamental, core duty of a limited government than national defense – protecting this nation. And that is where I focus the vast majority of my time as your senator every single day.

As a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, I have worked tirelessly to ensure our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to complete the missions we ask of them.

I have fought for pay raises, demanded accountability from generals, and have been a champion for modernizing our nation’s nuclear weapons. That deterrent is the bedrock of our national security.

I’ve also led the way in calling for this government to stand up to China. We must always follow President Reagan’s edict and secure “peace through strength.” That means a first-rate military and moving away from our economic dependence on China.

I’ve made several visits to our southern border and voted to build the wall to secure the border.

The crisis at our border is an absolute nightmare – one that it could have been totally avoided. It is a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis, and I will continue to demand Democrats protect this country along our southern border.

We Nebraskans also believe within a limited federal government, infrastructure is a core duty. There are certain projects and priorities that are simply beyond the scope of any one state.

And so I have written bills to cut red tape and expedite road projects. I’ve made sure Nebraska gets its fair share so projects like the Lincoln South Beltway can move forward.

Finally, I have never shied away from standing up for our values. I was proud to support President Trump’s three nominees to the Supreme Court – a court that at long last overturned the misguided Roe decision – an answer to many of our years of prayers.

My friends, my service in the U.S. Senate has been the honor of my life.

And today I am humbly asking for your support – and your vote – so that I might continue to serve the people I know and the state I love.

Together, we have made a difference for this country.

But it’s no secret we live in a dangerous time, at home and abroad. It seems our way of life is under attack everywhere we turn.

And I’ll be honest, some weeks in Washington can be pretty depressing. But once I land at Eppley and come home every Friday, I have hope. You give me hope.

It’s easy to – Nebraskans are good people. We are pioneers and we are patriots. We don’t want a hand up, we just want a fair shake.

And so together, with your support, we will continue to stand tall for our shared values and take care of our people.

We will build Nebraska. We will protect this nation. And we will secure that brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”