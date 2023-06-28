Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center to receive food services from Sioux City Community School District

Partnership will be cost saving measure.
Partnership will be cost saving measure.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday night the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a new food provider for the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.

Starting July 1, the detention center will receive meals from the Sioux City Community School District.

The detention center entered a contract with the district for a year after the July 1st start date.

The director for the juvenile detention center, Ryan Webber, says the partnership with the school district will save the center a significant amount of money.

“Second to payroll, or largest cost is food,” Webber said. “Right now, we’re averaging over probably $150,000 a year to feed kids three meals a day, this will be about a third of that cost, so we’re looking forward to saving that money.”

Webber said the contract will have an option for renewal every year and the decision will be price dependent.

He said the yearly increases for price the district has made is significantly lower than what the center currently pays.

