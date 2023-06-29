6 Siouxland women honored by Iowa Women’s Foundation

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa group honored 6 women Wednesday night for all they have done, not only for their families, but the community.

Every year, the Iowa Women’s Foundation compiles a list of 100 women who have made a difference in their community making up the “Iowa Women’s Foundation Ovation Event. The names are compiled in a book titled “Ovation”.

Throughout the month of June, the group travels to different cities to surprise the women who have made it into the book. Wednesday night, the foundation traveled to Siouxland where it honored six area women nominated by friends, family members, colleagues, or businesses.

The foundation says any woman is eligible for the honor.

“We have members of the military, we have University professors, we have non-profit founders and leaders, we have company CEOS, we have moms, daughters, sisters, friends. So we have a wide variety of women who are being honored for all the ways the serve their communities and families,” said Deann Cook, President and CEO of Iowa Women’s Foundation.

In the past 10 years, the Iowa Women’s Foundation has created 10 books with more than 1,000 women being honored.

This year’s Siouxland recipients are:

  • Mandy Engel-Cartie
  • Rita Frahm
  • Debra LaCroix
  • Maxine Lampe
  • Karen Mackey
  • Stephanie Samenus

