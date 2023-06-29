Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - An archaeological dig is underway near a historical cabin in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

This dig at the Abbie Gardner Cabin, which happened last year as well, is being headed up by State Archaeologist Dr. John Doershuk and a team of students from the University of Iowa. According to KUOO Radio, Dr. Doershuuk gave a presentation of their work Wednesday, saying the team has uncovered a site that could date back as far as 2,000 years.

The Iowa State Archaeologist and students from the University of Iowa conducting a dig in Arnolds Park, Iowa. (KUOO Radio)

“This is my speculation at this point. The stratographic position beneath the ground surface is suggestive of something older than even the 1700′s,” stated Dr. Doershuk. “We don’t have any definitive artifacts that yet to allow us to say what the date is, but there is material from stone tool making which could represent a wide period of time. Right now we’re looking for charcoal, if there’s pottery that will really help us to pin it down, or a finished stone tool. So it’s a work in progress but an exciting find.”

He said it could go back to the time when the Oneota tribe of Native Americans was residing in what would become the Arnolds Park area.

“Oneota dates back to as early as about early 1300′s in this part of the world, and this could be older than that,” added Dr. Doershuk.

Dr. Doershuk said digs on other parts of the site so far this season have turned up items similar to what they found last year.

“There’s a lot of material from the 1891 to 1921 Abbie Gardner return period: metal buttons, pieces of glass, nails, ceramics with patterns on them, those kinds of things,” said Dr. Doershuk. “We’ve gotten more accomplished already this year than we had last for two reasons: one, we know more about the site already so we’re moving a little bit quicker, decision making; and two, we have a volunteer group from the Sanford Museum in Cherokee that’s tagged onto our work and they’ve been here a couple of days this week. They’ll do a couple more days next week, so we just have more labor than we did before so we’re to move a little bit quicker.”

The decision on where to dig is based on information gathered last year, but Dr. Doershuk said they’ve been able to add a new layer to that thanks to the use of a drone and what’s known as LIDAR technology.

“And so it’s doing really, really high detailed mapping of the ground surface. So detailed that sometimes you can see changes that even though when you’re walking on the surface you can’t really tell that they’re there but when you do the digital model it shows up,” explained Dr. Doershuk. “That might be a clue of where there was a foundation, a pit, anything like that.”

It hasn’t been decided yet if there will be another archaeological dig at the cabin next year. But this year’s dig is set to wrap up by July 14.

“I understand there are discussions about the cabin and the property’s future that are very active right now,” said Dr. Doershuk. “With the change with the State Historical Society out of Cultural Affairs into Administrative Services there may be a change of priorities, so I think there’s things that will come but I’m hoping that we can continue the research.”

