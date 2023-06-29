Bats boom but X’s drop game 2 to Sioux Falls
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Despite a 7-run explosion from the Explorers bats, the Sioux Falls Canaries took game two of the latest Siouxland Series forcing a Thursday rubber match at Lewis and Clark Park with a 10-7 victory.
SB
Unity Christian 5 Akron-Westfield 1 F
Le Mars 3 Bishop Heelan 2 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 8 Central Lyon 3 F
Western Christian 18 Cherokee 8 F
Hinton 3 Gehlen Catholic 1 F
West Lyon 12 George-Little Rock 0 F
Newell-Fonda 11 Kingsley-Pierson 4 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 10 S.C. West 0 F
Le Mars 3 Sioux Center 2 F
Spencer 0 Spirit Lake 11 F
BB
Hinton 8 Gehlen Catholic 9 F
MMC/RU 13 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Sioux Center 15 Sheldon 3 F
MLB
Tampa Bay 0 Arizona 2 8
Minnesota 0 Atlanta 3 F
Cincinnati 11 Baltimore 7 F/10
Miami 6 Boston 2 F
Philadelphia 8 Chicago Cubs 5 F
LOS 7 Colorado 9 8
Cleveland 14 Kansas City 1 F
Chicago WSox 9 LA Angels 2 6
Milwaukee 5 NY Mets 2 F
NY Yankees 7 Oakland 0 6
San Diego 1 Pittsburgh 7 F
Washington 4 Seattle 1 F
Houston 10 St. Louis 7 F
Detroit 2 Texas 10 F
San Francisco 1 Toronto 6 F
