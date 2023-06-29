Bats boom but X’s drop game 2 to Sioux Falls

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Despite a 7-run explosion from the Explorers bats, the Sioux Falls Canaries took game two of the latest Siouxland Series forcing a Thursday rubber match at Lewis and Clark Park with a 10-7 victory.

SB

Unity Christian   5     Akron-Westfield   1     F

Le Mars     3     Bishop Heelan     2     F

Le Mars     7     Bishop Heelan     0     F

Le Mars     7     Bishop Heelan     0     F

Sibley-Ocheyedan  8     Central Lyon      3     F

Western Christian 18    Cherokee    8     F

Hinton      3     Gehlen Catholic   1     F

Hinton      3     Gehlen Catholic   1     F

West Lyon   12    George-Little Rock      0     F

West Lyon   12    George-Little Rock      0     F

Newell-Fonda      11    Kingsley-Pierson  4     F

Newell-Fonda      11    Kingsley-Pierson  4     F

Remsen St. Mary’s 10    S.C. West   0     F

Le Mars     3     Sioux Center      2     F

Spencer     0     Spirit Lake 11    F

BB

Hinton      8     Gehlen Catholic   9     F

MMC/RU      13    Harris-Lake Park  0     F

Sioux Center      15    Sheldon     3     F

MLB

Tampa Bay   0     Arizona     2     8

Minnesota   0     Atlanta     3     F

Cincinnati  11    Baltimore   7     F/10

Miami 6     Boston      2     F

Philadelphia      8     Chicago Cubs      5     F

LOS   7     Colorado    9     8

Cleveland   14    Kansas City 1     F

Chicago WSox      9     LA Angels   2     6

Milwaukee   5     NY Mets     2     F

NY Yankees  7     Oakland     0     6

San Diego   1     Pittsburgh  7     F

Washington  4     Seattle     1     F

Houston     10    St. Louis   7     F

Detroit     2     Texas 10    F

San Francisco     1     Toronto     6     F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Ingleside Ave
One person dead after shooting in Sioux City, police looking for suspect
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
14th and Ingleside Ave
One man sent to hospital after shooting near Sioux City’s northside
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Elkhorn River
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Sioux City Explorers fall to Canaries
Both diamonds in action as Hinton faced Gehlen Catholic.
Hinton battles Gehlen Catholic on senior and youth night
The Sioux City East Black Raiders sweep Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in their Wednesday...
Black Raiders outscore Yellow Jackets 25-1 in double header sweep
Mark Brahmer long time Pierce football head coach steps away after nearly 30 years