Chance of light rain showers this morning, but a warm and sunny afternoon.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we are dealing with some fog across the region as temperatures and dew points are the same. Speaking of highs and dew points, we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across the region this morning. The wind was on the calmer side out of the east-southeast this morning.

For the first part of our day, we are forecasting a chance of light showers and sprinkles across southern parts of Siouxland, with northern Siouxland not going to see much of any rain but plenty of clouds. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and we will again be dealing with some warmer and more humid conditions.

By this afternoon, the clouds will move out of the region, making for a mostly sunny afternoon. Even tonight, we are forecasting mostly clear skies, but clouds do return tonight as lows get into the 60s across the region. Overnight, we could also see some strong thunderstorms move into the region.

On Friday, we are forecasting some morning showers and thunderstorms, and then we will see partly cloudy skies with highs getting into the mid- to low-80s across the region. Then, by the afternoon on Friday, we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.

Then this weekend we have the possibility of showers on Saturday, and then Sunday and Monday are looking nice and warm.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon.

