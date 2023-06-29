Ernst, business officials make the pitch for continued U.S. diplomacy at Sioux City Summit

Sen. Joni Ernst (right) made the pitch in Sioux City that diplomacy should be one of the...
Sen. Joni Ernst (right) made the pitch in Sioux City that diplomacy should be one of the federal government's core missions.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local and national leaders highlighted the importance of foreign policy during the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Heartland Summit in Sioux City on Thursday, June 29.

Whether the discussion was about China, Russia or more generalized food security, speakers had one clear message: The United States needs to stay involved around the world.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) had strong words for Iowans who question the United States’ involvement across the world, especially for actions that counter China.

“So my question back to individuals that say we shouldn’t be engaging around the world is okay, then you are asking for China to be the world leader,” said Sen. Ernst.

Ernst, Mayor Bob Scott and other business officials met at the summit hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The USGLC advocates for U.S. diplomacy overseas.

Sen. Ernst also addressed the recent instability in Russia. She said now is the time for the U.S. to help Ukraine take advantage of that situation because what happens in the Russia-Ukraine war does have a real impact here in Iowa.

“So let the Ukrainians exploit it. I think that is their job. They are the ones that are doing it. We can certainly provide support through armaments, and also provide transparency for the American people,” said Ernst.

One local organization that’s feeling the effects of foreign affairs? The Food Bank of Siouxland. Its executive director said the Food Bank has little control over things like the war in Ukraine, and relations with China. But it feels the effects, like higher food prices and ongoing inflation.

“One of the big things that we experienced locally is that perspective of interconnectivity of all the food. So if there are struggles in Europe, with the war in Ukraine, that makes it harder for us to get food,” said Jacob Wanderscheid, the executive director.

The Summit was co-hosted with a sister site in Michigan.

