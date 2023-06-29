Gov. Kristi Noem signs new ‘tax holiday’ bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People in South Dakota will saving money on their purchases starting Saturday.

A bill signed by Governor Kristi Noem will lower sales tax rates in South Dakota from 4.5% to 4.2% for the next four years. But, in a statement, Noem expressed disappointment that the change would only be temporary. She expects tax rates to rise again in the near future.

She said her goal is a permanent tax cut for South Dakota residents, saying, “my honor and good sense require me to continue to fight for the permanent tax cut the people have earned.”

You can find the link to Gov. Noem’s letter about the bill here.

