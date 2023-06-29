Hundreds “Cruise into Cushing” during the town’s annual Old Fashioned Wednesday Night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Today was a big day for the town of Cushing, Iowa as it held the annual “Old Fashion Wednesday Night.”

The event is an opportunity for those in and around town to cruise into Cushing in their nice rides.

It began in 2004 and has grown from 25 vehicles to right around 200 vehicles every year.

Event coordinators say it’s a great way to get the town of a little more than 200 people, fired up.

”People love it, they cruise in, this side over here they fill up first they were already here at one o’clock it’s a fun time for our community, our community supports it, they work at it,” said Sheila O’Connell, the secretary for the Cushing Betterment Club.

The event is a great opportunity to show off vehicles that were years in the making.

For Duane Wilson, it’s a 65 Impala that took 16 years to complete and a 59 Apache that he got a few years back.

”It’s been a dream for me for a long time. I have one more vehicle coming yet, it’s being worked on, but to get all 3 here would be just the absolute kick for me,” said Wilson, who participated in “Cruise into Cushing.”

Tonight’s event had a free will donation supper as part of the festivities.

The Anthon City Band played music for the crowd.

In fact, money previously raised by the event was able to provide funds for a new town sign along Highway 20.

