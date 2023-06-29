Increased security at Saturday in the Park this year

By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’ll be enhanced security protocols for the 2023 Saturday in the Park festival.

Organizers say this year all bags will be searched at the entry gates. Attendees are asked to only bring small bags to the festival that contain just essential items. In fact, they are requesting festival-goers to use clear bags.

Additionally, organizers want to remind everybody that no outside beverages, weapons, food or fireworks are allowed at Saturday in the Park.

“This protocol has become the standard at music and sporting events nationwide and it’s time for us to implement these enhanced procedures at SITP as well,” said David Bernstein, the festival’s co-producer. “The fest is free so we ask people not to bring any food or beverages or any other unsafe items and instead support the vendors at the festival who greatly help to keep it free.“

The two main festival entrances, located at 24th and Grandview and at Stone Park Boulevard, will have bag fee express lanes. Those with bags may experience delays in entering the festival, especially in the late afternoon and early evening.

“We greatly appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we implement these new protocols,” said Bernstein in a press release.

