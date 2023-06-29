More storm chances to move into Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While Wednesday night’s storms were mainly south of the Siouxland area, it allowed us to warm back up once again, going well above average for this time of year. Some showers and thunderstorms can be expected late Thursday night and especially into the overnight hours as well.

Friday will start out wet and cloudy, which should lower our temperatures back into the mid 80s. Although a few peeks of sunshine are possible, expect cloudy and mainly dry conditions during the day. More widespread precipitation is expected once again late into the overnight hours.

The start of the weekend appears to begin wet with morning showers and thunderstorms, with off and on rain chances past the noon hour. Anticipate low 80s on Saturday.

The cool two-day stretch will not last as temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Monday looks to be the warmest day out of the next ten with low 90s and mostly sunny skies once again.

The Fourth of July starts out hot with temperatures at or just above 90 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases as we head into the late evening hours.

Another cooldown begins next Wednesday and Thursday with off and on rain chances as well.

Chance of light rain showers this morning, but a warm and sunny afternoon.
Slight chance of showers to move in while heat and humidity continue Thursday
