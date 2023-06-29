Mother, daughter compete in Special Olympics World Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mother and daughter are returning home from a trip of a lifetime.

Becky Brennan and her daughter Abby flew to Germany earlier this month for the Special Olympics World Games.

Abby was competing on the Bocce ball court and Becky got to join her for some games as a unified partner who has been training and competing with Abby.

“So it was really special for her and I to go as a mother-daughter. I think we knew each other well and knew how to keep her moving. I mean it was a really fast-paced event,” Becky said.

In the solo competition, Abby took fourth place. She also won medals with her mom in doubles and in a foursome.

