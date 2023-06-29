New web service aims to promote use of local businesses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Chances are you’ve used ‘Yelp’ to find a good restaurant or reliable service. Now, a Siouxland man has made a similar, hyper-local version.

Golocalsiouxland.com is an online service highlighting local businesses. You can search for a business, review a service or find discounts.

CEO Robbie Carroll is originally from England. He says when he moved here and started his business, he saw a need to promote the local economy and add diversity to where people shop.

”Let’s encourage people to use those small businesses because let’s say if you and I spend $10 a week and everyone else in Siouxland spends $10 a week at a locally owned business, that generates so much money for our local economy,” said Carroll.

Carroll hopes this grows to reach all corners of Siouxland. If you want to feature your business, you can add it to the website or contact Carroll.

