Pence coming to Sioux City, Trump coming to Council Bluffs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Mike Pence plan to bring their presidential campaigns to western Iowa next week.

Pence is scheduled to be in Sioux City on Wednesday, July 5. He plans to have a meet and greet at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Blvd at 5 p.m. with Woodbury County Republicans. Pence is one candidate in a large field of Republicans challenging his former boss, Trump, for the party’s nomination in next year’s election.

Trump is set to speak in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 7. He plans to be at the MidAmerica Center with doors opening at 10 a.m., the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. and his speech starting at 1 p.m.

