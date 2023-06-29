Replica woolly mammoth on display in Iowa

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s the return of the ice age in Iowa.

Where woolly mammoth bones were discovered in recent years, replicas of the extinct animal are now being used to educate.

“The discovery of the mammoth bones in Mahasaka County really is what got people talking,” said John Boggess.

In 2010 Boggess discovered woolly mammoth bones in the Hawkeye state. One of his sons saw a bone poking out of the ground near a creek, and after lots of digging, they hit a historical jackpot.

“An expert from Illinois told me that the one mammoth we found would have been about three foot taller than this one....12 foot tall at the shoulder,” explained Boggess, referring to the replica woolly mammoth on display at the Educational Learning Center in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The Mahaska County Conservation Board now has the bones and uses them for education purposes. The board invites people to come see the display and learn more about these large animals.

“Everybody has an interest in seeing the mammoth bones and knowing that there were bones just like this found at a farm in rural Mahaska County,” said Oskaloosa Resident Jane Krutzfeldt, who was one of the first to see the display.

According to the Mahaska County Conservation Board, the discovered mammoth bones are the first piece of evidence of their existence in Iowa.

