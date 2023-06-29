Salvation Army in Norfolk breaks ground on $7 million community center

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Earth has been turned on a multi-million dollar renovation project in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Work to renovate the old U.S. Postal Service Building has been years in the making.

“We are extremely excited because we know that this new community center is going to meet the needs of our community,” said Jesus Trejo, the Norfolk, Nebraska Salvation Army Major.

The vacant building on 4th St. in Norfolk has waited nearly a decade to find its next purpose, and after years of hard work and the sum of nearly $7 million, its purpose has been found.

“When this presented itself, it was a no-brainer, we really wanted to help the community with this building, but also further the ministries of the Salvation Army,” said Trejo.

With a new building, comes new opportunities, as the Salvation Army in Norfolk is adding to its services, including the first of its kind in the central area.

“We were introduced to a Boys & Girls Club partnership that the Salvation Army has in place in the southern territory. It was just perfect timing that God decided that Norfolk would be the city that they would start this Boys & Girls Club Salvation Army partnership,” said Trejo.

Tours allowed the Salvation Army to share its vision for the project that is set to be completed next summer.

Funds for the project were raised in several ways, including donations, grants, and some money from the ARPA fund.

