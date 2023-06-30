Around Siouxland: St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - From July 31 through Aug. 3 St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska will be hosting its Vacation Bible School.

Each day VBS starts at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and takes place at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 1315 1st Ave, South Sioux City.

Kids from grades one through six are welcome, but VBS is limited to the first 50 campers to register. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 11 at 5 p.m. You can learn how to register here.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers such as youth leaders, kids in 7th and 9th grades, and adults.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
Claire Bradshaw
Claire Bradshaw departing KTIV to return home
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Mark Brahmer on Pierce's field as he talks about his decision to step away from coaching
Mark Brahmer leaves Pierce football program after nearly 30 years & 4 state titles
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

Around Siouxland: St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: St. Michael's Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular
Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular
Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular
Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre presents ‘Oliver’
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre presents ‘Oliver!’