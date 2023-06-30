Around Siouxland: St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - From July 31 through Aug. 3 St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska will be hosting its Vacation Bible School.

Each day VBS starts at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and takes place at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 1315 1st Ave, South Sioux City.

Kids from grades one through six are welcome, but VBS is limited to the first 50 campers to register. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 11 at 5 p.m. You can learn how to register here.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers such as youth leaders, kids in 7th and 9th grades, and adults.

