Cherokee public schools’ insurance premiums increased by just under 30%

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Cherokee Community School District now has reached an agreement with EMC Insurance for the 2023-2024 school year after the district rescinded its weapons policy.

“We felt like it was important to do that for our stakeholders and taxpayers to let them know the updates with insurance, we always said we will have insurance no matter what. And in order to get insurance, we had to drop our weapons policy,” said Cherokee School Board President Jodi Thomas.

At a special board meeting Thursday evening the Cherokee Community School District Board of Education approved the insurance provider for the 2023-2024 school year to ensure there was no time where there was a lapse in coverage for the district.

The price of insurance premiums increased by just under 30 percent for the district with 42 percent of that spike coming in property insurance, according to the board president Jodi Thomas.

The Cherokee community school board president said she was upset with the lack of comparisons they were able to make when deciding on an insurance company.

“We were not able to find any other comparative policies,” said Thomas. “No one else would cover property for our school district. So I do feel like it’s unfair for our taxpayers.”

Thomas said in past years they were able to negotiate quotes because they had multiple offers for insurance, but not this year.

While arming staff is not in the cards for this year the district still wants to examine it in the future as well as other measures such as looking to add resource officers and bolster up safety measures, which they are already doing by replacing windows and doors this summer.

“We would love more SROs. And unfortunately, there’s just a shortage of police officers, not only in Cherokee but around the state,” said Thomas.

