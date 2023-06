SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 9 run outing from the Explorers was just what they needed as they defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-8 in the rubber match of the latest Siouxland Series.

Sioux City now hits the road for Lincoln, for a duel with the Saltdogs. First pitch for Friday’s matchup is set for 7:05.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.