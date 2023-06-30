The future home of LAMB Theatre red-tagged after partial roof collapse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A historic building in Downtown Sioux City was red-tagged after its roof partially collapsed.

The partial collapse happened at the building located at the corner of 7th and Douglas Streets, which began as the old Sioux City Auditorium and recently housed the studios of KCAU-TV. It was in the middle of a renovation project to turn it into the new home of the LAMB Arts Regional Theater.

City sources tell KTIV the collapse happened several weeks ago after one of the major beams in the roof buckled. We don’t know what caused the beam to collapse at this time.

It’s not clear the impact this will have on the renovation project.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.