Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
Claire Bradshaw
Claire Bradshaw departing KTIV to return home
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Mark Brahmer on Pierce's field as he talks about his decision to step away from coaching
Mark Brahmer leaves Pierce football program after nearly 30 years & 4 state titles
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather, some...
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News...
Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt