How to stay safe on the road with more cars this holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AAA is predicting record-setting numbers of travelers hitting the roadways for this weekend’s Fourth of July celebrations.

50.7 million people. That’s how many people Triple A expects to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. That means an extra 2.1 million drivers will be on the roadways when compared to last year’s holiday travel numbers.

“Go have fun with your family and friends. Go see people and do what you need to do. Have a designated driver if you’re going to be drinking or staying where you’re going to be at. Getting to see the family is important. Getting back home is just as important. So when you’re getting back home don’t forget to just drive the speed limit, keep the phone down, listen to a good 80s song, whatever you need to do and get home safely too,” Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol, said.

State patrol does plan to increase its presence on highways throughout this weekend.

Trooper Conrad reminds drivers that being aware of the roadways allows you to see and prepare for distracted drivers, keeping you and the others around you safe.

