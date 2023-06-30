Legends hit the field at Hubbard Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Legends from Sioux City’s fast pitch softball past have returned to Sioux City for a legends game kicking off a full weekend of matchups at Hubbard Park. But it has taken a lot of work to get to this point, with countless hours and dollars being put into renovating the park.

“Yeah, when we first came out here the weeds were growing throughout the stands about 2-3 feet tall all the fences were covered with weeds everything was in bad shape it was a diamond in the rough.” said Pete Sandman President Siouxland Fast Pitch Association.

despite being the premier park in Sioux City for fast pitch softball throughout the 80′s and early 90′s Sioux City’s historic Hubbard Park was largely forgotten about after teams took off for Penncorp Park. After years in disarray the park has become a project for Pete Sandman, and it is a project rooted in nostalgia.

“Yeah, but for me like I said I grew up pitching here I grew up as a bat boy in the stands,” said Sandman. “Pitched on this field, we went out to PennCorp Park for several years this park kind of got neglected so when PennCorp Park went down, we decided to fix this thing back up.

And fix it back up they did, the press box now is fully functional with air conditioning included, the concession stand is back to working condition, the weeds pulled out of the stands, a fresh coat of paint on all the rails, and buildings, and not to mention a brand new fence with sponsors, lights and a scoreboard, What better way to show off the park than by bringing in the softball legends that came through Sioux City, Including Billy Bowyer who after playing his final softball game 33 years ago is back for one more night under the lights.

“What I do remember are the coaches and the sponsors and the teammates and the fans, they opened their arms to me, and I had a heck of a fun time playing for seven years here,” said Billy Bowyer former Fast Pitch Player

Now most of these players in this legends game haven’t played organized ball in a while, but they still are expecting to have a great time.

“There are no expectations, it’s been... well do the math, it’s been 33 years since I’ve been on a ballfield,” said Boyer. “And I can’t see any more, so I’ll just put a helmet on and hope I don’t get hit in the head.”

