Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Sioux City’s West side

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One man is in a local hospital after a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening.

Sioux City Police report a witness saw the rider of a motorcycle pass her while traveling at a high rate of speed at West 21st and Ross Streets, around 9:15 P.M. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of West 21st and George Streets, the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a retaining wall.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, which sustained heavy damage. He was found unconscious and taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by paramedics.

As of Thursday evening, that rider has regained consciousness and been transferred out of the ICU.

His identity is not being released at this time.

