Midwest Honor Flight provides opportunity for long lost friends to meet in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Over 83 military veterans of major military conflicts from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota got to go on the trip of a lifetime as part of the 15th Mission of the Midwest Honor flight.

An early wakeup call, something that was standard for these veterans during their time in service, and they did it once again as a bus to the Sioux Falls airport embarked at three in the morning to give these veterans and their guardians the experience of a lifetime.

Those getting ready to board the early chartered flight to D.C. had no idea what to expect.

The journey saw the veterans from different branches of the armed forces stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, the Air Force Memorial, Navy Memorial, World War II Memorial and the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials.

The trip left a lasting impact on veterans who took the trip from Siouxland to D.C. to remember those, they knew, who lost their lives in combat.

“I lost a good friend and service and I think about him all the time. And this kind of brought it out again,” said Ronnie Coyle, a Vietnam Veteran from Danbury, Iowa.

Phillip Severson, a veteran who served during the Korean War was a part of Hydrogen Bomb Testing on the USS Curtis. For a while, his service time was classified. But now he is coming to grips with the harsh reality of his service and seeing the Korean War Memorial gave him closure. He said he would have done it again even knowing what he knows now.

“My family has been in the business of war since we came here in the Civil War during the Civil War. We haven’t missed one since. Tradition. That’s why I joined before I was 18,” said Severson.

Serving in Vietnam for many soldiers was tough and grueling. For David McFarland who lives in Correctionville, Iowa, he remembers his time serving for the 101st Airborne Infantry in Vietnam.

“I’ve never been I’ve never been there. I’ve visited the Vietnam Wall, the traveling model, but not not the real thing,” said McFarland.

McFarland knew he was excited and looking forward to seeing the Vietnam Wall when he was getting ready to board a flight in Sioux Falls. But when he got there an old friend he served in combat with, William Pepper, drove from New Jersey to Washington D.C., to see his best friend from combat even if just for an hour or so.

“Unreal. Yeah, just unreal,” Pepper said.

“I just got, goosebumps,” added McFarland.

The meeting was a total surprise to McFarland.

“I didn’t even recognize it, because he had a hat on, and sunglasses,” McFarland said.

“We were over by the three soldiers. And I walked up stood next to him and said...which one knows that you old dog? He didn’t even recognize me,” Pepper said.

The military is in McFarland’s blood and you can see it on his hat, where he has historical medals and pins from himself and his father before him.

The tradition carried on to his children who all served. His daughter Julia Mason served for 22 years in the army and was deployed in Iraq as she had previously met “Bill” Pepper when she was in New Jersey. She knew the honor flight was a perfect opportunity for the two to meet.

“I could feel the spirit that those two had as brothers in arms. And I just knew that at some point, I needed to get those two, reunited and connected again,” said Mason.

The two shared good times, sad times and even funny times all while sitting on a park bench. Bill even got a laugh at his buddy David cropping him out of a photo he framed. But the wall allowed them to take rubbings of the names of men they served with who they have not forgotten.

“I just took rubbings of six of the people that were killed when I was there,” Mcfarland said

“I did the same for me. It’s kind of tough. Remembering how it happened,” Pepper said.

A moment that will be cherished forever with the hope of a meet-up again.

“It’s just been just truly a dream come true to be able to be there with my dad and help him heal and help him just experience some of the things that 1969 would have been the best time to experience but you know, it’s never too late so it’s been awesome,” Mason said.

The trip would have not been made possible without the funding of $85,000 dollars from Sioux Center 15-year-old Elsie Van Beek The sister of the President of Midwest Honor Flight Aaron Van Beek.

Only being 15 years old, Elsie could not go on the honor flight as a crew or a guardian.

So her brother challenged her with what seemed like a monumental task, raise $50,000 and you get to be the sponsor of the flight. She crushed that goal by fundraising in the way of selling homemade cupcakes. After the honor flight was over, she took a moment to reflect on the gratitude the journey brought her.

“It made me feel like really, like, wow, I did this... all these veterans, people that have fought for our country and so that we could be free are thanking me,” Elsie said.

Elsie plans to continue to raise money for her Eagle project for scouts.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.