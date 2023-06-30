More law enforcement to be out during holiday weekend

An Iowa State Trooper pulling someone over.
An Iowa State Trooper pulling someone over.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With it being 4th of July weekend, more people will be traveling and one of the main ways is driving.

Last year, Iowa State Patrol reported 25 driving fatalities over the 4th of July weekend.

With more people on the road, there will also be more law enforcement out on patrol to handle the increased traffic.

“With the holiday weekend some people are going to have a nice four-day weekend, and they are going to make the most of it, so we’re going to make sure that we’re going to be visible, and we’re working with other law enforcement agencies to make sure our presence is known,” said Iowa State Trooper Karen Yaneff.

Iowa State Patrol also wants to remind people to buckle up, make sure to put the cellphone down, and don’t drive while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
Claire Bradshaw
Claire Bradshaw departing KTIV to return home
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Mark Brahmer on Pierce's field as he talks about his decision to step away from coaching
Mark Brahmer leaves Pierce football program after nearly 30 years & 4 state titles
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

Yasin Ahmed Abdi is accused of fatally shooting a man in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside...
Police: 20-year-old arrested for fatal Sioux City shooting
Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
Young entrepreneur launches new meat market in Marcus, IA
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
Taken near Moville, Iowa.
PHOTOS: Weak funnel clouds appear in Siouxland