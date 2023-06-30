More law enforcement to be out during holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With it being 4th of July weekend, more people will be traveling and one of the main ways is driving.

Last year, Iowa State Patrol reported 25 driving fatalities over the 4th of July weekend.

With more people on the road, there will also be more law enforcement out on patrol to handle the increased traffic.

“With the holiday weekend some people are going to have a nice four-day weekend, and they are going to make the most of it, so we’re going to make sure that we’re going to be visible, and we’re working with other law enforcement agencies to make sure our presence is known,” said Iowa State Trooper Karen Yaneff.

Iowa State Patrol also wants to remind people to buckle up, make sure to put the cellphone down, and don’t drive while intoxicated.

