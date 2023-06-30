North clinches MRAC title

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Entering Thursday night there were multiple scenarios that would lead to different teams winning the MRAC regular season title.

The one thing that remained constant was a Sioux City North victory against SBL meant the Stars were MRAC champs.

And the Stars got it done taking the first game of the doubleheader 4-1, the Warriors would take game 2 6-3.

