North clinches MRAC title

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Entering Thursday night there were multiple scenarios that would lead to different teams winning the MRAC regular season title.

The one thing that remained constant was a Sioux City North victory against SBL meant the Stars were MRAC champs.

And the Stars got it done taking the first game of the doubleheader 4-1, the Warriors would take game 2 6-3.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.