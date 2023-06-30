PHOTOS: Weak funnel clouds appear in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Northwest Iowa saw a sudden appearance of what’s called “weak” funnel clouds Friday afternoon.

At least one weak funnel was able to form as some thunderstorms were first developing just to the north of Sioux City around 1:30 pm today. The National Weather Service does not usually issue a Tornado Warning for this type of funnel unless they touch the ground and become a threat to safety. Friday’s setup does not support severe weather, but these kinds of funnels can develop although rarely do they reach the ground.

We got several pictures depicting a weak funnel cloud. If you have any pictures from Friday, you can send them to connect@ktiv.com.

