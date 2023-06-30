Police: 20-year-old arrested for fatal Sioux City shooting

14th and Ingleside Ave
14th and Ingleside Ave(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City have arrested a man for a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.

On June 30, the Sioux City Police Department arrested 20-year-old Yasin Ahmed Abdi for the murder of 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes.

The shooting happened back on Monday, June 26 in the area of 14th and Ingleside Ave. Police received a report of shots fired at about 6:40 p.m. and when officers got to the scene, they found White-Eyes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. White-Eyes was taken to MercyOne in critical condition but later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

According to the SCPD, officers searched the area and located evidence of the shooting. Through the investigation, they determined an altercation happened between several people right before the shooting.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

