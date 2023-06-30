Rain chances possible into Saturday before a warm end to the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Storms developed right in the central section of Siouxland giving some heavy rain in the northern part of Sioux City.

In fact, a funnel cloud was even able to form just to the north of Sioux City.

Chance of thunderstorms will continue into Friday night with isolated pockets of heavy rain still possible with lows in the mid 60s.

Thunderstorms will continue to be possible on Saturday, with the best chances being in southern Siouxland and especially earlier in the day.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Most of the rain should then move to the east Saturday night making way for lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs getting warmer again to near 90 degrees.

Monday will stay very warm as well topping out in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies with maybe seeing a chance of a thunderstorms from Monday evening into Monday night.

The 4th of July is still a bit questionable at this point.

It’s looking hot with highs around 90 degrees and we may be able to see a few thunderstorms get going, especially later in the day with chances continuing into Tuesday night as well.

Will this more active weather pattern continue later next week as well?

Will this more active weather pattern continue later next week as well?

