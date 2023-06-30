Showers & thunderstorms cap off June and kick off the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday everyone! We’re kicking off our weekend and finishing off June with a rainy day across Siouxland. We’re expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. In fact, with these rain chances, the southernmost portions of Siouxland are under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook for later tonight, although things aren’t expected to get too bad. Highs will likely stay mild, only topping out in the low 80s, with calm winds at around 5 mph blowing in from the east-northeast.

Those showers will likely last into Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies across the viewing area. Lows are expected to drop to the low-to-mid 60s, with the winds staying calm at around 5 mph from the northeast.

We could see some of those showers linger into Saturday as well and stick around throughout much of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs staying mild once again, only topping out in the low-to-mid 80s. The winds will also stay fairly calm, at around 5-10 mph from the north-northeast.

We’ll finally see that rain subside by the time we get to Saturday evening. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, but gradually clear throughout the night. Lows are expected to dip into the low 60s, with the winds staying nice and calm at around 5 mph from the west-northwest.

This will make way for a clear, sunny and hot day on Sunday. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s, with the winds continuing to blow calmly at just around 5 mph from the west-northwest.

This will lead into a mild and clear Sunday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s. We’ll see another sunny and hot day after that to kick off the week, before we potentially welcome in some more showers on Tuesday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

