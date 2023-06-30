Special Olympic Medalist Mitchell Betsworth returns home

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Special Olympic Medalist is back in town.

On June 20th, Sioux City Native Mitchell Betsworth represented the USA at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. All of his hard work paid off when he won four medals: one Gold, and three Silver.

Thursday, he finally arrived home after being stuck in New York since Monday due to flight delays. So Thursday night, Floyd Boulevard’s Pizza Ranch held a celebration for their employee, Mitchell, on his Olympic accomplishments.

The night was filled with cake, ice cream, and lots of family and friends.

“I am happy to be here. I have Family, my mom, my papa, my mama, all these amazing people here. I’m so happy that I am here and that I am home,” said Betsworth.

Mitchell also shared that he enjoyed exploring Berlin during the World Games.

