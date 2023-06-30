Young entrepreneur launches new meat market in Marcus, IA

Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwest Iowa town of Marcus has a brand new meat locker business, all thanks to a 22-year-old Iowa State grad who’s continuing the family tradition.

KTIV spoke with Jordan Marks, the owner of Jordan’s Meat Market, about why he chose a small town to launch his big dream, and why that town has been loving him back. It was his junior year at Iowa State when Markes launched the idea: Creating floor plans for a business that would sell meat in the front, and process it in the back. He would eventually go on to build this brand-new meat locker from the ground up.

“And Marcus hasn’t had a Microplane since the 90s. And so this town was in need of a good meat market here. And I think I was showing our sales,” said Marks.

When you walk into Jordan’s Meat Market in Marcus, Iowa it looks just like a normal retail store in the front. You can buy things straight off the shelf like pork chops, steaks, or even beef sticks. But in the back, they also process meat.

That was a big focus for this business, making sure it’s easy for customers to just walk in and buy items, but also have their meat processed, if they choose. Jordan’s Meat Market primarily processes cattle, hogs and deer. The animals are first slaughtered, then skinned and processed in a cold environment. Two to three weeks after the animal enters processing, it’s ready for human consumption.

“Being a hometown family meat locker, we have a lot of say in what we can and can’t do. And so whatever the community is wanting, we’ll make it for him,” said Marks.

Marks’ great-grandfather opened a meat market in Remsen. He said he’s continued the family tradition, especially in making injected pork chops, which keep flying off the shelves.

Jordan’s Meat Market is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

