Alta-Aurelia squeaks past MMCRU to advance in Class 2A Region 2 postseason play

Cleghorn, IA (KTIV) - It is win or go home time for Iowa High School Softball teams.

We had 2 Siouxland teams battling to see who could stay alive.

We head out to Cleghorn where Alta-Aurelia and MMCRU square off in the Class 2A Region 2A 1st round.

The Warriors are going to get the scoring started with a single from Shae Patterson that brings in Kadence Langschwager from third for a 1-0 lead.

The Royals now going to work and Isabelle Olson slaps one and almost gets gunned out, but the throw is offline allowing her to trot over to second. She would steal third a few pitches later. and now her teammate Chloe Alesch rips one through the gap for a single and that brings Olson home to tie the game up at 1 a piece.

The Royals would make a few key plays on defense including this one as Cassie Weiler tracks down the ball with ease and secures the out.

It wasn’t enough though as the Warriors would outlast the Royals and win 2-1

