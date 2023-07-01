A hot & sunny transition from the weekend to the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Saturday everyone! It’s been a little bit of a gloomy Saturday, with cloudy skies, scattered showers and high humidity across the viewing area. We’ve also only seen our highs peak in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a shower or 2 linger into the early portions of the night, but for the most part it will be a partly cloudy evening, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The winds will also be fairly calm, coming in from the northwest at just around 5-10 mph.

This will lead into a clear, sunny and hot day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across Siouxland. The winds will also stay calm, coming from the west-northwest at around 5-10 mph.

Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear and mild, with our lows slightly above average in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll also continue to see calm winds across the viewing area, now blowing from the south-southeast at around 5-10 mph.

After that, we’ll see another clear and hot day on Monday with our highs even warmer than Sunday, peaking in the mid 90s across Siouxland. The winds will also continue to be calm at just around 5-10 mph from the south, making it feel especially hot out there. Be sure to stay hydrated if you’ve got outdoor activities planned for the 3rd!

The warm temperatures will carry over into Monday night, with our lows well above average in the upper 60s. It’ll be partly cloudy, and there is the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms working their way through the viewing area. We’ll also see our winds pick up to around 10-20 mph from the south-southeast.

The 4th of July this year is shaping up to be a nice day for the most part. The early portions of the day will likely be mostly sunny, but there is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon though. Our highs are expected to reach the low 90s, so if we can avoid that rain, it should be a great day to spend some time outdoors.

Those showers are likely to pick up by the time we get to Tuesday night though. We’re expecting to see mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms across the viewing area. This will help kick off a bit of a cooling trend across Siouxland, with our highs only expected to reach the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

