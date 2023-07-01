Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information

Iowa State Capitol
Iowa State Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in tracking taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information. State Auditor Rob Sand, the single Democrat in statewide office, has described the law as a politically motivated attack on accountability.

Going forward, a state agency is not to provide the state auditor’s office access to confidential information not deemed necessary to the auditor’s responsibilities. Republican lawmakers who support the law say the changes will protect Iowans’ privacy and that it should not effect Sand’s work. But it also could mean agencies more often withhold information from Sand’s office.

