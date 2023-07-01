Mardi Gras parade kicks off the holiday weekend

Thousands of beads were handed out.
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hundreds of Siouxlanders lined the streets to enjoy the Mardi Gras Parade Friday night.

Beads, candy, and of course, Bings were flying. The parade went down Pierce Street, turned onto Third, and ended at Iowa Street.

Thousands of beads were thrown, and of course, the KTIV crew made an appearance flinging some Bings.

The parade kicked off the holiday weekend and Saturday In The Park.

