Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area

Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River Saturday after lightning scared tubers out of the water.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple Omaha-area fire crews rescued around 100 tubers off the Elkhorn River near the Maple Landing access point Saturday afternoon.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow told 6 News they were originally dispatched for three people stranded on the river when lightning struck in the area. Once they arrived, “multiple resources” responded to assist.

Several tubers had to be pulled out of the Elkhorn River after lightning struck, July 1, 2023
Several tubers had to be pulled out of the Elkhorn River after lightning struck, July 1, 2023(Mike McKnight/WOWT)

“Rain and thunder scared them,” Harlow said. “It was raining pretty good out here. They were all in distress, so we helped them get off the river.”

Harlow said they were looking for a ride back to the landing to be able to leave. The tubers were eventually boarded onto buses.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

