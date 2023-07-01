Rain doesn’t hinder Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -One of Siouxland’s premiere music festival got underway in Sioux City Saturday afternoon.

25,000 people are expected to make the trek to see the annual concert in the park at Sioux City’s Grandview Park Bandshell. Musical acts have been jamming at this event since 1991. Earth Wind and Fire is the featured band at this years event.

Although the rain came down hard, that didn’t put a damper on the concert goers spirits.

