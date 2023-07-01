Sac City’s Chautauqua Days brings thousands of people in for 4th of July celebration

SAC CITY, IA -About three thousand people are expected to travel to Sac City to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

Sac City’s Chautauqua Days began back in 1856 as a way to celebrate the 4th of July weekend. It’s been the go to place for fireworks in East Sac County. While it’s only been called Chautauqua Days since 1980, the spirit of celebration is still going strong today. This year, attendees could expect classic car shows, bags tournaments, wiener dog races, petting zoos, and much more.

“There’s been all kinds of activities that people have done and certainly things have changed over the years, we brought back the duck race on the river, the Racoon River Rubber Duck Race was a fundraiser for fireworks. Everybody got a chance to buy a duck to support the fireworks,” said Sac City resident, and former Chautauqua Days Director Shirley Phillips. “There has been a parade since 1971, we have had some great parades. We had at least 100 entries.”

Saturday capped off the daytime festivities with a parade that is headlined by the town’s oldest resident.

“I’ve lived here probably most of my life, I was born and raised on a farm in 1917, in a couple of months I’ll be 106,” said the Chautauqua Days Grand Marshal Orville Von Ehwegen. “[For the parade] I have a pile of candy that was brought in, I mixed it all up and I’ll grab handfuls and throw it way out there and wave at the same time.”

Sac City’s Chautauqua Days will continue through the weekend with a golf tournament, picnics, and much more planned for Sunday.

