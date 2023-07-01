Sac City’s Chautauqua Days brings thousands of people in for 4th of July celebration

Sac City has hosted Chautauqua Days to celebrate the 4th of July weekend since 1856.
Sac City has hosted Chautauqua Days to celebrate the 4th of July weekend since 1856.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, IA -About three thousand people are expected to travel to Sac City to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

Sac City’s Chautauqua Days began back in 1856 as a way to celebrate the 4th of July weekend. It’s been the go to place for fireworks in East Sac County. While it’s only been called Chautauqua Days since 1980, the spirit of celebration is still going strong today. This year, attendees could expect classic car shows, bags tournaments, wiener dog races, petting zoos, and much more.

“There’s been all kinds of activities that people have done and certainly things have changed over the years, we brought back the duck race on the river, the Racoon River Rubber Duck Race was a fundraiser for fireworks. Everybody got a chance to buy a duck to support the fireworks,” said Sac City resident, and former Chautauqua Days Director Shirley Phillips. “There has been a parade since 1971, we have had some great parades. We had at least 100 entries.”

Saturday capped off the daytime festivities with a parade that is headlined by the town’s oldest resident.

“I’ve lived here probably most of my life, I was born and raised on a farm in 1917, in a couple of months I’ll be 106,” said the Chautauqua Days Grand Marshal Orville Von Ehwegen. “[For the parade] I have a pile of candy that was brought in, I mixed it all up and I’ll grab handfuls and throw it way out there and wave at the same time.”

Sac City’s Chautauqua Days will continue through the weekend with a golf tournament, picnics, and much more planned for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
Semi carrying hogs rolls over in Sioux City
Yasin Ahmed Abdi is accused of fatally shooting a man in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside...
Police: 20-year-old arrested for fatal Sioux City shooting
Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
Young entrepreneur launches new meat market in Marcus, IA
Authorities release results of Lake View, IA injury investigation

Latest News

Saturday in the Park has been a staple in Sioux City since 1991. Earth Wind and Fire headlined...
Rain doesn’t hinder Saturday in the Park
Saturday in the park
Nick Forecast 7/1
Nick Forecast 7/1
Grasses grow along the sides of a road near Carolyn Eck’s land near Watertown. (Photo: Abbey...
With CRP acres dwindling nationally, Congress seeks reforms