Update: C Street is back open after plane crash

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police, Cedar Rapids Fire, Airport Police, Linn County Rescue, Linn County Deputies, Linn County Emergency Management, Area Ambulance, Ely Fire, and Fairfax Fire went to the intersection of Wright Brothers Boulevard and C Street Road SW after receiving a report of a small aircraft crash.

At the scene, crews found the plane in the driveway of 9100 C Street Road Southwest in Cedar Rapids. 50-year-old Vijay Pisini from Cedar Rapids was the plane’s pilot and only occupant. He was already out of the plane when crews arrived and didn’t have any injuries.

Pisini says he had been test-flying the Berkut 540, an experimental aircraft, on its maiden voyage. The plane lost power during the flight and Pisini couldn’t make it back to the airport for an emergency landing. Since he didn’t see any traffic on C Street, Pisini conducted an emergency landing on the street. While going down the road, the plane’s wing was caught on a road sign, shearing off the wing and causing the plane to enter the west ditch. The plane came to a stop in the driveway. There was a fuel leak, but no fire.

Part of C Street was closed for around 3 hours while crews cleaned up debris and took photos. C Street has been reopened. The plane has been taken to a hangar at the Cedar Rapids Airport for further investigation.

