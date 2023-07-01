Update: C Street is back open after plane crash

Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn County Sheriff's Department)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - C Street has been reopened after a plane crash on Saturday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police, Cedar Rapids Fire, Airport Police, Linn County Rescue, Linn County Deputies, Linn County Emergency Management, Area Ambulance, Ely Fire, and Fairfax Fire went to the intersection of Wright Brothers Boulevard and C Street Road SW after receiving a report of a small aircraft crash.

At the scene, crews found the plane in the driveway of 9100 C Street Road Southwest in Cedar Rapids. 50-year-old Vijay Pisini from Cedar Rapids was the plane’s pilot and only occupant. He was already out of the plane when crews arrived and didn’t have any injuries.

Pisini says he had been test-flying the Berkut 540, an experimental aircraft, on its maiden voyage. The plane lost power during the flight and Pisini couldn’t make it back to the airport for an emergency landing. Since he didn’t see any traffic on C Street, Pisini conducted an emergency landing on the street. While going down the road, the plane’s wing was caught on a road sign, shearing off the wing and causing the plane to enter the west ditch. The plane came to a stop in the driveway. There was a fuel leak, but no fire.

Update: C Street is back open after plane crash

Part of C Street was closed for around 3 hours while crews cleaned up debris and took photos. C Street has been reopened. The plane has been taken to a hangar at the Cedar Rapids Airport for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
Yasin Ahmed Abdi is accused of fatally shooting a man in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside...
Police: 20-year-old arrested for fatal Sioux City shooting
Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
Young entrepreneur launches new meat market in Marcus, IA
A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
Semi carrying hogs rolls over in Sioux City
Authorities release results of Lake View, IA injury investigation

Latest News

Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
YESTERDAY, SOUTH DAKOTA SEARCHLIGHT REVEALED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES THAT SHOWED THAT GOVERNOR...
Landowners respond to Gov. Noem’s stance on CO2 Pipeline, revealed investments
Sac City has hosted Chautauqua Days to celebrate the 4th of July weekend since 1856.
Sac City’s Chautauqua Days brings thousands of people in for 4th of July celebration
Saturday in the Park has been a staple in Sioux City since 1991. Earth Wind and Fire headlined...
Rain doesn’t hinder Saturday in the Park
Saturday in the park