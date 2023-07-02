Bishop Heelan softball drops a dozen runs as defeat Sioux City West

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Softball action at Scheel’s Field in Riverside Park.

Sioux City West and Bishop Heelan squared off, and we’ll start in the top of the 6th.

Wolverines down big but trying to rally for a comeback which starts with Kaycie Boetger slinging a single through the defense, that would bring in Ofelia Rivera score is 9-1 Crusaders lead.

Wolverines Angelica Rivera gets a single and that drives in another run, West still trailing Heelan by 7.

Here come the Crusaders... a wild pitch is going to allow Grace Nelson to slide into home to extend the lead for Bishop Heelan.

Just a few pitches later, it’s deja vu. wild in the dirt and here comes McKenna Nichols who slides into home plate that run there would end the game.

Heelan would take this one 12-2.

BBB:

Woodbury Central - 9 Ar-We-Va - 0 F

Pocahontas Area - 14 East Sac County - 7 F

Sioux Central - 7 Emmetsburg - 6 F

Lawton-Bronson - 3 Logan-Magnolia - 0 F

West Sioux - 6 Sibley-Ocheyedan - 3 F

MMCRU - 4 South O’Brien - 0 F

North Iowa -5 West Bend-Mallard - 0 F

Akron-Westfield -10 West Monona - 0 F

Central Lyon - 1 Western Christian - 0 F

Woodbine - 3 Westwood -2 F

MLB:

Miami 0 Atlanta 7 F

Minnesota 1 Baltimore 0 F

Cleveland 6 Chicago Cubs 0 7

San Diego 12 Cincinnati 5 F

Detroit 4 Colorado 2 F/10

LOS 4 Kansas City 6 F

Arizona 3 LA Angels 1 8

San Francisco 1 NY Mets 4 F

Chicago WSox 6 Oakland 7 F/10

Washington 4 Philadelphia 19 F

Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 8 F

Tampa Bay 3 Seattle 8 F

NY Yankees 6 St. Louis 2 F

NY Yankees 4 St. Louis 11 F

Houston 2 Texas 5 F

Boston 7 Toronto 6 F

