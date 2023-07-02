Gehlen Catholic baseball hammers home 15 runs to advance in postseason play

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Postseason baseball action made it’s way into Siouxland tonight.

Gehlen Catholic played host to Siouxland Christian.

The Jays come into this post season game 19-5, with a trip to round 2 on the line.

Early and often would be the name of the game as Gabe Wiltgen slaps it to left field. That brings in 2 runs and gives the Jays an early 2-0 lead over the Eagles.

David Begnoche up at the plate and he sends it to right field allowing Wiltgen to cross third and make his way home. Jays lead 3-0.

Zayne Weiland was on the mound for the jays but did himself well at the plate too. taking this sac fly that allows Connor Kraft to tag up and trot home. 4-0 Jays.

Dylan Poeckes wants to get in on the action as he drops one in between the outfielders, that brings Ryan Augustine home even after some hesitation at 3rd base.

The Jays would win 15 to 0

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.