Landowners respond to Gov. Noem’s stance on CO2 Pipeline, revealed investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, South Dakota Searchlight revealed financial disclosures that showed that Governor Kristi Noem is an investor in a Minnesota-based ethanol plant that has partnered with Summit Carbon Solutions, the company proposing the controversial carbon pipeline that would go through South Dakota among other Midwestern states.

Ed Fischbach, a farmer in Spink County, says that he doesn’t hold Noem being an investor in an ethanol plant against her, he just wishes that she would have disclosed that information. He also pointed out that her investment is in line with her support of the ethanol industry and doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a correlation with support of the pipeline. He mentions that some of the opponents of the pipeline are also investors in the ethanol industry.

The message of landowners in the Midwest is simple: they want to protect their land from being used by a “private, out-of-state company with foreign backers” through eminent domain for their profit. Fischbach says that the pipeline project will not benefit the general public.

“I’m a fourth-generation farmer, a lot of us are fourth or fifth or even beyond that,” Fischbach described. “It’s a way of life. It’s part of us. We’ll do anything we can to protect that [land]. That’s what’s important to us is to protect our future, protect what we have, and to stand up for what’s right.”

Noem recently went on a Watertown radio station, KWAT, and she responded to criticism that she had not been vocal enough on the issue of CO2 pipelines and eminent domain: “I’m with the landowners and always have been. I’m a very pro-private property rights governor and have been with all the actions that I have taken.”

Fischbach says that landowners welcome her support, but that in the last legislative session, she did very little to show them her support. Bills like HB1133, a bill that would have defined the word commodity and excluded carbon pipelines from qualifying as a common carrier for use of eminent domain, got defeated by deferral to the 41st legislative day.

“We wish she would have stood with us then, but if she’s come around, that’s great, but let’s see some action by it,” Fischbach said. “If she’s with us, we would ask her to call a special session, let’s revisit that legislation. We made it through one house.”

Governor Noem also commented that the Legislators are the ones that killed anti-pipeline bills and not her because none of them made it to her desk, but landowners say that she could help get it to her desk by calling a special session. They will hold a rally at the capital on July 6th to ask for just that.

“I’m hopeful,” explained Fischbach. “The fact that the governor is now weighing in on this, which previously she never had, I think that shows real progress.”

Fischbach also notes that he believes some of that progress is in part because Noem saw what Fischbach called “egregious behavior” from Summit Carbon Solutions and “she couldn’t stay silent any longer.” Some of the “egregious behavior” Fischbach mentioned was surveyors trespassing on private property and damaging crops.

Some landowners theorize that Noem’s investment in a partner of Summit Carbon Solutions adds to a list of reasons why she hasn’t been vocal about her stance on CO2 pipelines. Other things that have led to speculation include Summit serving as a platinum donor at her inauguration celebration, her son-in-law registering as a lobbyist for a company planning on partnering with Summit, and many who have close connections to her, some even in her own cabinet, lobbying specifically against anti-pipeline legislation.

“Summit Carbon Solutions is famous for trying to infiltrate people and organizations and throw money at them,” said Fischbach. “If you’re against this project, you’re going to have to learn to resist those types of attempts to buy influence. In the past, she hasn’t been able to do that. Let’s see now in the future what she’ll do.”

Fischbach said he urges Noem to meet with landowners affected by the pipeline and stand with them at the capital on July 6th. He says that Noem has never sat down to meet with any landowners yet.

“That’s behind us now,” said Fischbach. “She’s come out and said she supports us. We welcome it and we’re glad she’s saying those things, but now we expect to see some action. The ball is in her court.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.