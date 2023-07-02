Over 48,000 copies of “Holy Moments” have been delivered across Sioux City Metro

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -If you live in the Sioux city metro you may have noticed a small book inside of your mailbox.

A Siouxland Christian men’s group has paid to mail more than 48,000 copies of a non denominational book “Holy Moments: A handbook for the rest of your life.”

The book was Mailed to people in Sioux City, North Sioux, Dakota Dunes, South Sioux City, McCook Lake, Correctionville, and Cherokee with plans to deliver more in the future.

The book is aimed to showcase making selfless decisions.

“Instead of choosing to do [things] for yourself, that’s the holy moment option, you choose to do it for someone else,” said a volunteer Jack Grubbs. “And so you see someone in need, whatever, it may be something simple sometimes, and you just perform that holy moment.”

The group began distribution in mid-May, and have already been receiving positive feedback from people that have received the book. Father Dan Rupp believes that the book can reach across the aisle and appeal to everyone.

“This is non denominational, this is for anybody. You don’t have to be a Christian, you don’t even have to be religious, and you can still do the holy moments,” said Father Rupp. “It really goes beyond religion, into just the goodness of human beings.”

The group has plans to expand outside the metro and continue distributing more books in the future.

