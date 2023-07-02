Sioux City North Stars baseball shine in game 1 of double-header against Ankeny Centennial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City North sits at 25-11 on the year in baseball, and today they had a big challenge ahead of them with the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars.

The Jags come to Sioux City with a record of 28-5.

The Stars get to work on defense early after Isaac Bruhl sends it straight into Cael Walrod for a simple fly out.

Ankeny back up to the plate and Damin Churchman grounds out to Frankie Ceillo who barely beats him to the bag securing another crucial out for the Stars.

Churchman back up again and this time he gets under it. He fly’s out but allows Easton Miller to tag up and score a run making it 4-1 Stars lead.

Cole Grider up for the jags and swings and misses at the pitch from Dylan Baier, that would end game one of the double header with a 4 to 1 victory for the Stars.

