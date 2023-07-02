Sioux City North Stars baseball shine in game 1 of double-header against Ankeny Centennial

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City North sits at 25-11 on the year in baseball, and today they had a big challenge ahead of them with the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars.

The Jags come to Sioux City with a record of 28-5.

The Stars get to work on defense early after Isaac Bruhl sends it straight into Cael Walrod for a simple fly out.

Ankeny back up to the plate and Damin Churchman grounds out to Frankie Ceillo who barely beats him to the bag securing another crucial out for the Stars.

Churchman back up again and this time he gets under it. He fly’s out but allows Easton Miller to tag up and score a run making it 4-1 Stars lead.

Cole Grider up for the jags and swings and misses at the pitch from Dylan Baier, that would end game one of the double header with a 4 to 1 victory for the Stars.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
Semi carrying hogs rolls over in Sioux City
Yasin Ahmed Abdi is accused of fatally shooting a man in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside...
Police: 20-year-old arrested for fatal Sioux City shooting
Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
Young entrepreneur launches new meat market in Marcus, IA
Authorities release results of Lake View, IA injury investigation

Latest News

Shae Patterson up to bat for the Alta-Aurelia Warriors
Alta-Aurelia squeaks past MMCRU to advance in Class 2A Region 2 postseason play
David Boys turns back the clock for this play at the Hubbard Park Legends Game Thursday night.
Legends hit the field at Hubbard Park
Wilfredo Gimenez heads for the dugout after sending a ball over the wall in the Explorers...
Explorers 9 runs just enough to get past Canaries in rubber match
Legends day at Hubbard Park 6pm