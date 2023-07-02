Warmest day of the year ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After above average temperatures moved into the area on Sunday, conditions will warm even more as we head into the start of the workweek. In fact, after tying for the warmest day of the year twice last week, July 3rd looks to surpass that with a high of around 96 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies as well. We’ll see those clear conditions and above average lows in the mid-60s continue through the overnight hours as well.

Independence Day is shaping up to be more active than what we would like to see. A strong cold front will move into the area in the late morning or early afternoon hours dropping temperatures drastically and triggering scattered severe thunderstorms. Precipitation could begin as early as 1 pm with chances increasing throughout the day. The initial threat will be large hail, but that will gradually shift to a damaging wind threat. Those shower chances are likely to last throughout the night, with our lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s across the viewing area.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms may accompany the beginning of Wednesday, but those should move out by the noon hour. Behind the cold front temperatures will struggle to reach 80 degrees.

We’ll stay clear throughout Wednesday night, and Thursday will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the upper 70s.

We look to push past the 80-degree mark beginning next Friday with isolated storm chances returning for the weekend.

