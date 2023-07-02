Waterloo firefighters help tubers from Elkhorn River following storm

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s what happens when tubing and inclement weather combine.

“Wind, rain, lightning, thunder, everything,” tuber Christian Koltes said. “It kind of came out of nowhere, to be honest.”

It was a “disaster,” as Waterloo Fire and Rescue Chief Travis Harlow put it, on the Elkhorn River when a thunderstorm blew through Saturday afternoon.

“We were initially dispatched for three personnel stranded on the river when the storm came in,” Harlow said. “Once on location, multiple resources were called in to help assist.”

He said tubers on the river were distressed from the weather conditions and that his crew helped more than a hundred of them get to shore, while another 50 tubers stayed in the water to ride out the storm.

Firefighters said they transported three people: one with a knee injury and two who were cold.

Several tubers told 6 News the conditions blindsided them.

“It got pretty bad pretty quickly,” Koltes said. “It went pretty much zero to 100 real quick.”

Tom Hastings says he owns Tank ‘N Tube River Rides, one of three tubing companies that operate on the Elkhorn. He said it’s tubing season right now, which lasts 10 weeks out of the summer and draws people from all around.

“Last year, we had 39 states and 7 countries,” Hastings said.

He said his company alone had 200 tubers floating down the river Saturday. When the front came through, he said his crew helped the volunteer firefighters with bringing people to shore.

“It was not forecasted to get near the kind of weather that we got,” he said. “I don’t know how many inches we ended up with, but we ended up with a lot of rain.”

According to the 6 First Alert Weather Team, showers, and thunderstorms had been in Saturday’s forecast since Wednesday, with rain looking likely since Friday morning.

