Waterloo firefighters help tubers from Elkhorn River following storm

At least 100 tubers had to be rescued from the Elkhorn River after storms struck the area.
By Joe Harris and Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s what happens when tubing and inclement weather combine.

“Wind, rain, lightning, thunder, everything,” tuber Christian Koltes said. “It kind of came out of nowhere, to be honest.”

It was a “disaster,” as Waterloo Fire and Rescue Chief Travis Harlow put it, on the Elkhorn River when a thunderstorm blew through Saturday afternoon.

“We were initially dispatched for three personnel stranded on the river when the storm came in,” Harlow said. “Once on location, multiple resources were called in to help assist.”

He said tubers on the river were distressed from the weather conditions and that his crew helped more than a hundred of them get to shore, while another 50 tubers stayed in the water to ride out the storm.

Firefighters said they transported three people: one with a knee injury and two who were cold.

Several tubers told 6 News the conditions blindsided them.

“It got pretty bad pretty quickly,” Koltes said. “It went pretty much zero to 100 real quick.”

Tom Hastings says he owns Tank ‘N Tube River Rides, one of three tubing companies that operate on the Elkhorn. He said it’s tubing season right now, which lasts 10 weeks out of the summer and draws people from all around.

“Last year, we had 39 states and 7 countries,” Hastings said.

He said his company alone had 200 tubers floating down the river Saturday. When the front came through, he said his crew helped the volunteer firefighters with bringing people to shore.

“It was not forecasted to get near the kind of weather that we got,” he said. “I don’t know how many inches we ended up with, but we ended up with a lot of rain.”

According to the 6 First Alert Weather Team, showers, and thunderstorms had been in Saturday’s forecast since Wednesday, with rain looking likely since Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
Yasin Ahmed Abdi is accused of fatally shooting a man in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside...
Police: 20-year-old arrested for fatal Sioux City shooting
Jordan Marks (left) makes a sale.
Young entrepreneur launches new meat market in Marcus, IA
A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
Semi carrying hogs rolls over in Sioux City
Authorities release results of Lake View, IA injury investigation

Latest News

Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
YESTERDAY, SOUTH DAKOTA SEARCHLIGHT REVEALED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES THAT SHOWED THAT GOVERNOR...
Landowners respond to Gov. Noem’s stance on CO2 Pipeline, revealed investments
Sac City has hosted Chautauqua Days to celebrate the 4th of July weekend since 1856.
Sac City’s Chautauqua Days brings thousands of people in for 4th of July celebration
Saturday in the Park has been a staple in Sioux City since 1991. Earth Wind and Fire headlined...
Rain doesn’t hinder Saturday in the Park