Firework sales skyrocket before the fourth of July

Siouxland firework tents bring in a big revenue for the holiday season.
By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Preparation for fireworks displays are in full force as we near the fourth of July and you may notice more tents popping up in your location.

Fireworks are a blast for a lot of people at this time of year. As the Fourth of July gets closer, more people are crowding into the local tents popping up all over Siouxland.

Zort’s fireworks is setting up shop in South Sioux City, Nebraska, North Sioux City, South Dakota, Sioux City, and Carrol Iowa.

“In Nebraska we get a 10-day sell period,” said Evan Bohney, manager of South Sioux City Zort’s Tents. “The first couple days are a little bit slower, and it’s really picked up Friday night and Saturday, and today we’ve been pretty busy all day as well.”

Zort’s makes it easy to locate all of the safety regulations for every firework they sell through their website and on YouTube. Making sure people know the right way to light off fireworks is the best way to keep them as safe as possible.

In Sioux City, residents are only allowed to legally shoot off fireworks tomorrow from 1 P.M. to 11 P.M. and on the Fourth of July from 1 P.M. to 11 P.M.

